The Blender with music critic Kevin Johnson

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Kevin Johnson, Post-Dispatch Music Critic joined us to talk the newest and hottest current music and events coming to Saint Louis.
- The Eagles, Scottrade Center, March 18, current lineup is Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill and Deacon Frey
- The Killers, Jan. 19, Chaifetz Arena
- K.D. lang, March 16, Peabody Opera House
- Trevor Noah, May 11, Peabody Opera House
- An Evening with Bill Maher, Aug. 25, Fox Theatre
- Big K.R.I.T., March 16, the Ready Room
- A Day to Remember's "15 Years in the Making Tour" with Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse, the Devil Wears Prada, Feb. 23, Chaifetz Arena
- Smino, Dec. 23, Delmar Hall
- Corey Feldman and the Angels, Feb. 10, Fubar
- Rodney Carrington, Feb. 24, Event Center at River City Casino
- Three Dog Night, June 1, Event Center at River City Casino
- Fantasia, Demetria McKinney, Friday, Peabody Opera House
- Bad Boy Holiday Jam with Lil Kim, Mase, Tiffany Foxx, Saturday, the Pageant
- Y98 Mistletoe Show, Saturday, Family Arena, All Time Low, Fitz and the Tantrums, All-American Rejects, John Rzeznik, and Lights
- "A Motown Christmas" with the Dramatics featuring Willie Ford, the Motown Revue, Saturday, the Ambassador
- Leslie Odom, Sunday, Powell Hall
- Damien Escobar, Sunday, Sheldon
- Evanescence, Sunday, Peabody Opera House
- 105.7 Hoho Show with Dashboard Confessional, Thursday, Delmar Hall