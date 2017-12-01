The Blender with music critic Kevin Johnson

December 1, 2017

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ Kevin Johnson, Post-Dispatch Music Critic joined us to talk the newest and hottest current music and events coming to Saint Louis.

  • The Eagles, Scottrade Center, March 18, current lineup is Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill and Deacon Frey
  • The Killers, Jan. 19, Chaifetz Arena
  • K.D. lang, March 16, Peabody Opera House
  • Trevor Noah, May 11, Peabody Opera House
  • An Evening with Bill Maher, Aug. 25, Fox Theatre
  • Big K.R.I.T., March 16, the Ready Room
  • A Day to Remember's "15 Years in the Making Tour" with Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse, the Devil Wears Prada, Feb. 23, Chaifetz Arena
  • Smino, Dec. 23, Delmar Hall
  • Corey Feldman and the Angels, Feb. 10, Fubar
  • Rodney Carrington, Feb. 24, Event Center at River City Casino
  • Three Dog Night, June 1, Event Center at River City Casino
  • Fantasia, Demetria McKinney, Friday, Peabody Opera House
  • Bad Boy Holiday Jam with Lil Kim, Mase, Tiffany Foxx, Saturday, the Pageant
  • Y98 Mistletoe Show, Saturday, Family Arena, All Time Low, Fitz and the Tantrums, All-American Rejects, John Rzeznik, and Lights
  • "A Motown Christmas" with the Dramatics featuring Willie Ford, the Motown Revue, Saturday, the Ambassador
  • Leslie Odom, Sunday, Powell Hall
  • Damien Escobar, Sunday, Sheldon
  • Evanescence, Sunday, Peabody Opera House
  • 105.7 Hoho Show with Dashboard Confessional, Thursday, Delmar Hall