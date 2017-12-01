Voting opens for Blues Power Play Goals for Kids campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _The Blues Power Play Goals for Kids campaign opens today. Ameren Missouri and Blues For Kids will donate $200 each time the Blues score a power play goal this season.

The total will go to the charity receiving the most public votes.

This year`s finalists include Camp Rainbow, Covenant House, Crisis Nursery St. Louis and Lift for Life Academy.

Fans can cast their votes online through the end of January.

To learn more visit: nhl.com/blues or nhl.com/blues/community/power-play-goals-for-kids