ST. LOUIS (KTVI)- Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, December 2-3, 2017

Christmas Candlelight Walk

Date: Saturday, December 2 (also Friday night) Venue: Historic Daniel Boone Home, Defiance, MO

Time: 6:00pm-9:00pm Tickets are limited; admission $15 at event

Step back in time to observe Christmas traditions of the past, while strolling through the enchanting village illuminated with thousands of candles. Along the way, visit with Daniel Boone as he reminisces about winters past, and enjoy hot chocolate, apple cider, and traditional carols.

http://www.sccmo.org/1701/The-Historic-Daniel-Boone-Home

Central West End Window Walk

Date: Saturday, December 2 Venue: Euclid Ave. between Maryland & McPherson, CWE, St. Louis, MO

Time: Noon-4:00pm Admission: Free

Shop owners and local designers work together to decorate the CWE windows bringing back the time honored tradition of creating beautiful holiday windows. Enjoy shopping at boutiques, seasonal libations, great meals at local restaurants, and strolling amidst elegantly decorated windows.

https://cwescene.com/happenings/window-walk-in-the-central-west-end/

The Loop Great Gift Hunt and Holiday Celebration

Date: Saturday, December 2 Venue: Multiple venues, Delmar Loop, University City, MO

Time: 11:00am-5:30pm Admission: Free

Shop or dine in the Loop and get a gift bag containing one of many prizes including $25 gift cards or the Great Gift made up of $1000 in prizes from Loop businesses. In addition, bring your family and take family photos with the Loop Trolley between noon and 4:30pm. From 11am-4pm, Holiday Pictures with Pups at the Moonrise Hotel will be a chance for your furry friend to get their very own holiday picture. The fun concludes with The Loop Holiday Tree Lighting at 5:00pm outside of Fitz’s Root Beer.

https://visittheloop.com/holidays2017/

42nd Annual Soulard Holiday Parlour Tour

Date: Saturday & Sunday, December 2-3 Venue: Starts at Gene Slay’s Girls & Boy’s Club, 11th St. at Sidney

Saturday: 10am-4pm, Sunday: 10am-3pm

Tickets: $30 per person the day of the event.

Take a historic walk through time, exploring eight featured homes decked in their holiday best. The tour kicks off with festivities at the tour center (Gene Slay’s Girls & Boy’s Club of St. Louis) including a holiday bazaar, food, and music.

http://www.soulard.org/calendar/2017/12/2/42nd-annual-soulard-holiday-parlour-tour

South Grand 16th Annual Grinchmas

Date: Saturday, December 2 Venue: Ritz Park, South Grand, St. Louis, MO

Time: 9:00am-1:00pm Cost: $7 donation gets a photo with the Grinch

The Grinch will be arriving in the South Grand neighborhood with an unusual motive: to spread holiday cheer and joy and to raise funds for Shriners Hospitals for Children. The Grinch will also be joined by the clowns from Moolah Shriners, who will be on hand to provide free face-painting and balloon animals.

http://southgrand.org/events/south-grand-16th-grinchmas/

Christmas on the Hill

Date: Saturday, December 2 Venue: St. Ambrose Catholic Church, The Hill, St. Louis, MO

Time: Noon-9:00pm Admission: Free

Storytelling with La Befana, Carriage Rides, Salamites, Tours of the Hill, Nativity Walk, a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, Miracle on Marconi Art Show, and much more.

http://www.hillstl.org/event/christmas-on-the-hill/

Wintermarkt 2017

Date: Saturday, December 2 Venue: Greg Freeman Park, St. Louis, MO

Time: 11:00am-4:00pm Admission: Free

Skinker DeBaliviere’s annual outdoor crafts sale in the spirit of the holiday season is back. This local, German-inspired Festival draws big crowds looking for unique arts & crafts.

https://skinkerdebaliviere.wordpress.com/2017/10/04/december-2-wintermarkt/

Winter Market

Date: Saturday, December 2 Venue: Main Street, Edwardsville, IL

Time: 9am – Noon Admission: Free

The Winter Market will features artisans, baked goods, crafters, locally grown items, and unique, boutique gifts and products from our neighborhood and the surrounding communities.

http://www.cityofedwardsville.com/

Home For The Holidays House Tour and Festivities

Date: Saturday, December 2 Venue: Various sites, Elsah, IL

Time: Noon-4:00pm Tickets: $18 day of (cash only)

Nestled between two bluffs and right off of the Mississippi River, residents of Elsah, IL open their charming homes decorated for the holidays. A horse drawn carriage will offer free rides to ticket bearers through the village, In addition, the Elsah Museum, both Bed and Breakfasts and churches will be open for tours.

http://historicelsah.org/tour/

Taste of Chocolate

Date: Saturday, December 2 Venue: Grafton Winery & Brewhaus, Grafton, IL

Time: 11:30am-3:00pm Tickets: $10.00 day of

Taste the chocolates of Grafton! Enjoy a plate of homemade chocolate desserts donated by different businesses and restaurants in Grafton. There will be many different goodies from which to choose from. Recipe booklets are available for $2.50 each. Ticket includes: a box of home-made chocolates, coffee, and hot cocoa.

http://www.enjoygrafton.com/events/detail/217/taste-of-chocolate-in-grafton

The King and I

Date: Saturday & Sunday, December 2-3 Venue: The Fox Theatre, Midtown St. Louis, MO

Saturday: 2p, 7:30p; Sunday: 1p, 6:30p Tickets: $40.00-$115.00

This Rodgers & Hammerstein classic set in 1860’s Bangkok tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and the British schoolteacher whom he brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children. Winner of the 2015 Tony Award for Best Musical Revival.

https://www.fabulousfox.com/events/detail/king-and-i

The Rep: Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley

Date: Saturday & Sunday, December 2-3 Venue: Loretto-Hilton Center, Webster University

Saturday: 4:00pm, Sunday: 2:00pm, 7:00pm Tickets: $18.50-$89.00

In this sequel to Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, the bookish middle child of the Bennet family finally has her day. Constantly overshadowed by her four sisters, Mary Bennet finds hope for a new life beyond her family from an unexpected holiday romance.

http://www.repstl.org/events/detail/miss-bennet-christmas-at-pemberley

UMSL Jazz for the Holidays

Date: Sunday, December 3 Venue: Touhill P.A.C., UMSL Campus

Time: 3:00pm Admission is Free

This annual production showcases holiday classics with a jazzy flair. azz for the Holidays features the combined sound of the UMSL Jazz Ensemble under the direction of Jim Widner, Vocal Point conducted by Dr. Jim Henry and the University Orchestra under the direction of Darwin Aquino.

https://www.facebook.com/events/114702965911068/

https://www.touhill.org/events/detail/umsl-jazz-for-the-holidays

Vivaldi Gloria

Date: Saturday, December 2 Venue: Powell Hall, Midtown St. Louis, MO

Time: 8:00pm Tickets: $25.00-$82.50

From the bright opening of “Gloria in excelsis Deo” to the meditative melodies throughout, Vivaldi’s uplifting and inspiring choral work will bring the joy and splendor of the holiday season to your heart.

https://www.slso.org/en/tickets/performance-listing/

An Evening With Leslie Odom, Jr.

Venue: Sunday, December 3 Venue: Powell Hall, Midtown St. Louis, MO

Time: 7:00pm Tickets: $40.00-$200.00

Multifaceted performer Leslie Odom, Jr., best known for originating the Tony Award-winning role of Aaron Burr in the original cast of Broadway’s Hamilton and his role in the TV series Smash, joins the SLSO to perform from his debut solo album that quickly rose to number one on the Billboard and iTunes Jazz charts.

https://www.slso.org/holiday

