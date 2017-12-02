Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, December 1, 2017

This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone for Friday, December 1, 2017.
Segment One features highlights of these high school basketball games.
Ladue vs Hazelwood Central, Farmington vs Vianney, Jennings vs Whitfield, Trinity vs McCluer, Hazelwood East vs Pattonville, Parkway West vs Parkway Central (boys) and Parkway West vs Parkway Central (girls).
Segment Two features a visit with Webster Groves boys basketball coach Jay Blossom. Webster Groves won the Missouri Class 5 Basketball Championship last March and is hoping to defend their title. The Statesmen return two of the area's top players in Courtney Ramey and Carte'Are Gordon.