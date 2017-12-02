Body found at rural intersection in northeastern Iowa

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Authorities say a body has been discovered in rural Floyd County in northeastern Iowa.

The discovery comes amid an investigation into the disappearance of a Grundy Center man who has been missing for more than a month. Police have said they suspect foul play in the disappearance of 28-year-old Michael Johns, who was last seen between Green and Charles City early on Oct. 25. He was reported missing the next day.

Police have not identified the body, which was found Friday near a rural intersection about 10 miles south of Charles City.