Cardinals Trade Diaz to Blue Jays

The Cardinals have traded once promising All-Star shortstop Aledmys Diaz. The 27 year old and 2016 National League All-Star was dealt to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night for minor league outfielder J.B. Woodman. Diaz lost his starting job last season to rookie Paul DeJong.

DeJong ended up finishing second in the National League Rookie of the Year voting to the Dodgers Cody Bellinger. Diaz was sent down to the Cardinals AAA affiliate in Memphis in June when DeJong began to grab permanent hold of the team’s shortstop position. Diaz hit .300 for the Cardinals in 2016, his rookie season.

In return the Cardinals receive outfielder J.B. Woodman. He played in Class A ball for the Blue Jays in 2017, hitting .240 in 96 games. Woodman was the Jays second round draft pick in the 2016 draft.

In other Cardinals news, team officials, including owner Bill DeWitt Jr, President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak and General Manager Mike Girsch spent Friday in Los Angeles talking to National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton and his representatives. Stanton’s current team, the Miami Marlins are shopping the slugger and the Redbirds are very interested in his services. Stanton has a no trade clause, but Marlins ownership is allowing him to talk to other teams to see if he would waive that no trade clause. The Marlins, under new ownership, are looking to unload the young slugger and his ten year, $295 million contract.