Digital Doc Holiday Gift Ideas

ST. LOUIS - Spencer Vanderweele from Granite City, Ill. Digital Doc shares some holiday gift ideas. Digital Doc offers used discounted electrics for buyers this holiday season. Some of the items you can find in-store is the Google Home Echo, iPhone 6 Plus, Samsung Galaxy X, and the Nintendo 3DS.

Digital Doc also asks buyers to donate used devices for their event, Tech The Town. They are donating all refurbished items to Phoenix Crisis Nursery now thru January 13th.

For more information visit their website: DigitalDocrepair.com