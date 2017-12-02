× Shooting closes westbound I-270 in north St. Louis County; Major Case Squad activated

ST. LOUIS, MO – Westbound I-270 is shut down just past 367 in north St. Louis County after a shooting occurred on the highway. Crime scene investigators are now on the scene.

The Major Case Squad has been activated in this investigation.The Bellefointe Police Department says that one person is in serious condition and has been taken to hospital.

There is no word yet on suspects or description of the other car involved in the shooting. There were no children involved in the incident.

There’s no word right now when I-270 westbound will reopen; traffic being redirected to 367 northbound.

The car involved in the shooting is now being towed away @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/lqh8RmhJ0H — Derrion L. Henderson (@DerrionLH) December 3, 2017

I-270 Westbound, just past 367, is shut down after a shooting occured on the highway; crime scene investigators on the scene; no word on injuries or deaths @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/L5T2kUUcXm — Derrion L. Henderson (@DerrionLH) December 3, 2017