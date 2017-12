× Man faces terrorism charges for Wentzville Home Depot threat

MEHLVILLE, MO – A man is now facing terrorism charges in St. Charles county. Police tell our Partners at the St. Loiuis Post-Dispatch that David Colona threatened to kill as many people as possible, including police officers, and a former co-worker at the Home Depot in Wentzville.

Colona reportedly left a series of voicemails detailing his plans. He is also said to have a history of mental illness.