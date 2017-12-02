Missouri officials warn against outdoor burning

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Residents in a portion of southeast Missouri are being warned to avoid outdoor burning following a series of brush fires.

The Southeast Missourian reports that officials in Scott, Cape Girardeau and Perry counties issued no-burn orders this past week.

Concerns are raised by a combination of warm temperatures, low humidity, dry ground cover and strong winds. Even discarding cigarettes from vehicles is being discouraged because grass along highways is so dry it could ignite.

Firefighters in several counties have battled brush fire, fueled by falling leaves and other dry tinder.