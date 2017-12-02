× Police identify truck driver in Illinois crash that killed four

HAMEL, Ill. – Illinois State Police say a Colorado man was the driver of a truck that crashed into several vehicles on Interstate 55 in southwestern Illinois, killing four people.

Police spokesman Calvin Dye Jr. says 53-year-old Mohamed Yussuf Jama of Greeley was driving the tractor-trailer when it crashed into vehicles that had slowed or stopped in a construction zone near Hamel on Nov. 21.

Dye told the Belleville News-Democrat that no citations had been issued to Jama as of Saturday. An investigation was continuing.

The crash killed 20-year-old Tori Carroll of Alhambra; 20-year-old Hailey Bertels and her 17-year-old sister, Madisen Bertels, of Staunton; and 19-year-old Vivian Vu of Joplin, Missouri.

Hamel is about 30 miles northeast of St. Louis.