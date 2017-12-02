Police say 1 killed, another injured in St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS – Police say one man has been killed and another wounded in a shooting in the Dutchtown neighborhood on St. Louis’ south side.
The Post-Dispatch reports that the shooting happened Saturday afternoon just before 2 p.m. at South Spring Avenue and Itaska Street
Police say homicide detectives are investigating.
The victims’ names were not immediately released, and police did not immediately announce any arrests.
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com
38.577597 -90.254373