Police say 1 killed, another injured in St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS – Police say one man has been killed and another wounded in a shooting in the Dutchtown neighborhood on St. Louis’ south side.

The Post-Dispatch reports that the shooting happened Saturday afternoon just before 2 p.m. at South Spring Avenue and Itaska Street

Police say homicide detectives are investigating.

The victims’ names were not immediately released, and police did not immediately announce any arrests.

