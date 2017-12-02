Reedy Press Reboot at Blueberry Hill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Authors Cameron Collin and Amanda Doyle discuss an upcoming event at Blueberry Hill on Delmar Blvd. to help their St. Louis book publisher recover after the warehouse fire on November 15, 2017.

Both authors were affected by the massive fire at the Park Warehouse Services, where nearly 200,000 books were lost. Reedy Press Reboot is an event to help local authors rebuild what was lost. During the event authors will come discuss their books and sell to interested buyers.

For more information about the event visit: ReedyPress.com