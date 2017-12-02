St. Louis Police and Target team up to help kids receive holiday gifts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - This Saturday 15 little brothers and sisters got an early Christmas present when the St. Louis City Police Department and Target teamed up for the 9th annual Cops 4 Kids. The event offers kids from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri a holiday shopping spree. Dozens cops poured in to patrol for presents

"They truly appreciate it. It makes you feel really good to come out and see the kids shop and get everything they need," said Sgt Jesse Harris.

Young shoppers were paired with 30 St. Louis city police officers who assisted them in making their gift selections.

"I got everything , but I'm looking for some more clothes and some more stuff," said Demario Sproaes.

The children shopped for holiday gifts for their family and themselves. They were selected for this event based on greatest need during the upcoming holiday season.

"Each year I try and come out here for this event because I think it's really important to give back to the community. Big Brothers and Big Sisters always come out for the police. When there is an opportunity to give back to these kids, I step up too," said Sgt Jesse Harris.

Funds for the event were provided by Target as well as private donations.