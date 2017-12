Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - If your home was built before 1978 you may be eligible to receive a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Tom Filla, Coordinator of Lead & Healthy Homes, joins us in the studio to explain what requirements are needed in order to receive the HUB grant.

To fill out the application visit: www.hud.gov/healthyhomes

Or call: 314-615-4428