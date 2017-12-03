Metro Lighting & Metro Electricity Supply team up with Shriners Hospital for Children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Bill Frisella, President of Metro Lighting & Metro Electricity Supply, and Project Manager Heather Kunst discuss a toy drive taking place for Shriners Hospital for Children.

Shriners Hospital lost many of their Christmas toys in the warehouse fire that took place on November 15, 2017. They hope to have the public donate and replenish all the gifts that were destroyed in the fire.

The toy drive will be at Metro Lighting & Metro Electricity 14 locations in five different county's.

For a list of locations visit: Metro Lighting Centers or Metro Electric Supply