ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The Missouri State Patrol says a person has been killed in an ultralight plane crash in northwestern Missouri.

Television station KQTV reports the crash happened Saturday afternoon in a cornfield in Buchanan County.

The patrol says the crash happened near state Highway JJ. Emergency crews were called to the scene around 3 p.m. Saturday.

The identity of the plane’s pilot has not been released.