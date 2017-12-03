× Patrol says driver killed in southwestern Missouri crash

MONETT, Mo. – The Missouri Highway Patrol says a person has died in a crash in southwestern Missouri.

A patrol report says the driver, 50-year-old Ronnie Nelson of Branson, was thrown and killed after the vehicle went off Highway 60 on Saturday morning nearly three miles west of Monett.

The patrol says the crash happened around 10:35 a.m. in rural Barry County as Nelson was headed west on the road.

A patrol crash report says Nelson was pronounced dead at 11:45 a.m. and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.