Post-Scripts: Tax reform, Courtland Sykes, and Michael Flynn’s guilty plea

ST. LOUIS, MO — This week on Post Scripts host Mike Colombo and Post Dispatch National and Political editor Christopher Ave spoke with Post Dispatch reporter Kevin McDermott about the Senate tax reform plan and news of President Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn pleading guilty on Friday to lying to the F.B.I. about conversations with the Russian ambassador last December during the presidential transition.

Colombo, Ave and McDermott also discussed President Trump’s visit to St.Charles, MO and the 2018 race for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat. The race features a mysterious republican candidate, Courtland Sykes who Colombo interviewed this week.

​

The group also discussed a Post-Dispatch report on recent political scandals.

The show concluded with Christopher Ave’s trending topics.