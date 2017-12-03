× Strong start to fundraising effort for Twain properties

HANNIBAL, Mo. – An effort to raise money to improve the Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum in the author’s Missouri hometown of Hannibal is off to a strong start.

The Hannibal Courier-Post reports that just six weeks into the effort, the fundraising campaign has already raised 75 percent of its $600,000 goal. That was aided by an anonymous $100,000 donation.

Twain was born Samuel Clemens in Florida, Missouri, in 1835, and moved to Hannibal as a boy. Many of his most famous works are based on his life in Hannibal.

Executive Director Henry Sweets says the money will be used to complete renovations for a building near the home where Twain grew up and to upgrade exhibits.