× Trash talk moving St. Charles County Council meeting to Family Arena

ST. CHARLES, MO- Monday night’s St. Charles County meeting will not be held at the body’s normal location at 100 north 3rd Street in the city of St. Charles due to what is expected to be higher than normal turnout. The council will hear the introduction of a proposal for a trans transfer station and take public comment on the bill, which has already elicited an outcry of opposition from residents. The meeting will take place at the St. Charles Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway.

The proposed site for the transfer station, where commercial and residential waste would be unloaded, reloaded and transferred out, is located along Arena Parkway/South River Road and Friedens Road. Residents have complained about the impact the project could have on property values.

The regular County Council begins at 7 pm. A work session will begin at 5pm, also at the Family Arena.