You Paid For It: Investigating a new Metrolink safety study

ST. LOUIS, MO- The You Paid For It Team learns of a new study into security troubles at the troubled Metrolink.

The study will be done by East West Gateway and will cost about $400,000 to look at how to make the transportation system safer. Metrolink has seen an increase in serious crime.

At first officials were going to just study whether barriers were needed. . East West Gateway decided a more expansive study of security needs would be better. But Investigator Elliott Davis wanted to know why Metro's CEO hadn't done such a study years ago.

You pay Metro CEO John Nations $325,000 a year to run the agency. We caught up with Nations to question him about that. He says he is paying close attention to Metrolink security and does various other studies.

But even the top officials at East West Gateway and County Executive Steve Stenger say this new security study is late in coming.

The study will take 6 to 8 months to finished. but implementing the recommendations with take at least another year after that.