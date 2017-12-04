Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Experience the splendor of an old fashioned Victorian Christmas at two St. Louis locations.

The Campbell House Museum (1508 Locust Street) and the Magic Chef Mansion (3400 Russell Boulevard) are proud to present: "A Victorian Christmas Open House."

On December 7 and 8, these two gems of historic preservation will be replete with elaborate displays of trees, wreaths, garland and Gilded Age elegance. The two houses span the breadth of the Victorian era; Campbell House dating from 1851 and the Magic Chef Mansion from 1908.

The open house is from 5-8 p.m. each day. Advance tickets are $25 each.

For more information, visit www.campbellhousemuseum.org/xmas.