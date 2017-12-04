Benefit night at Santa’s Magical Kingdom, Monday, December 4

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Santa’s Magical Kingdom, located at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park in Eureka next to Six Flags is open EVERY NIGHT through January 7th! This family tradition is bigger and better than ever this year with the addition of a new ½ mile section of road filled with new scenes, custom light animation and nearly a MILLION MORE lights than ever before!

We’re so excited to also announce that tonight, Monday, December 4th, Santa’s Magical Kingdom is supporting the Spirit of St. Louis. Tonight only, $5.00 of EVERY CAR will be given to support our three Spirit of St. Louis Charities: Variety, the Children’s Charity, The BackStoppers and St. Louis Area Foodbank!

About Santa’s Magical Kingdom

Experience a glorious celebration of more than four million shimmering lights nestled in a whimsical fantasyland of animated scenes and electrifying special effects. At Santa’s Kingdom reindeer soar overhead, elves frolic in the trees, and ice cream sundaes grow as big as a boat.

ADMISSION IS BY THE CARLOAD so entire family can experience the Kingdom for one low price!

WHEN:

Open every night from November 17 - January 7. 5:30 PM -10:30 PM.

Yes, we’re open Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas, & New Year’s Eve. A visit to Santa’s Magical Kingdom

has become a fond tradition on these special nights for many St. Louis families!

WHERE:

Santa’s Magical Kingdom is located at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Next to Six Flags in Eureka, MO. Just take I-44

to exit #261 & follow the lights - you can see them for miles.

NEW for 2017:

SANTA’S MAGICAL KINGDOM IS BIGGER AND BETTER THAN EVER with the addition of a NEW ½ MILE SECTION OF ROAD filled with new scenes, custom lighting animation, and nearly a MILLION MORE LIGHTS than ever before! Plus, a NEW 250‘ TUNNEL OF LIGHTS featuring SNOWFLAKES IN MOTION has been added making Santa’s Magical Kingdom the only light display in the nation to offer THREE TUNNELS OF LIGHTS! FRIENDLY ALIENS LAND AT SANTA’S MAGICAL KINGDOM! Beloved for its wacky and unconventional whimsy designed to delight kids of “all ages”, the Elves at Santa’s Magical Kingdom have introduced a fun new scene this holiday season. The animated scene features spaceships and a hoard of comical aliens who have come to help Santa fill his ever growing need for toys. This new scene is sure to be a Santa’s Magical Kingdom fan favorite!