Child skeptic writes savage letter to Santa

A letter to Santa is gaining national attention. It’s from a 6-year-old whose mother works at National Public Radio. She posted the picture and deciphered it for anyone who cant make out child hand writing.

The letter says:

“Dear Santa, I know your naughty list is empty and your good list is empty. I know your life is empty. You don’t know the trouble I’ve had in my life. Goodbye. Love, I’m not telling you my name.”

The mom says the boy was just having fun and the troubles in his life refer to being bothered by his brother.