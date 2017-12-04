Cold blast begins Monday evening with gusty storms

ST. LOUIS, MO - The long advertised cold blast will arrive Monday evening with a cold front sweeping a quick hitting line of storms to the region. Some of these storms may produce 40 to near 60 mph wind gusts as the roll through between 8pm and 11pm.

Behind the front temperatures will crash into the 30's by Tuesday morning. They only rebound to near or just above 40 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

An even stronger push of cold air will follow Wednesday along with a series of weak clipper systems. This will keep us in the low or mid 30's for high temperatures and 20's for low temperatures into the weekend.

A few flurries will also be possible, almost daily. There should be a more substantial chance for some light snow Friday evening into Saturday morning. There could be enough to dust the ground in a few spots.

