Dave Murray’s weather disco…Tuesday…December 5, 2017
.
The change in seasons has taken place…today…just the start of the chill…getting strong going thru the week.
*** windy and colder Tuesday…40’s…feels colder
*** dry cold front passes late Tuesday night…bringing a strong chill…December cold…not mid winter cold
*** cold days and nights Tuesday into Sunday
Its the northwest flow..you know the saying…and there will be impulses dropping down…limited moisture..but each shot will bring light rain and snow..think Alberta Clipper type systems…a shot at some light snow…maybe enough to coat the ground Friday night…the 2nd and 3rd weeks of December look active and cold