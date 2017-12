× Donations for Shriners Christmas party overwhelmingly surpass goal after fire

ST. LOUIS, MO — Nearly $17,000 has been raised to help the Shriners with its upcoming Christmas party. The group lost hundreds of toys in November’s massive warehouse fire. The items were for its annual party for sick kids.

They have collected toys around town and raised $16,643 – surpassing the goal of $10,000.

The party will be held this weekend at the Shriners Hospital in the Central West End.

