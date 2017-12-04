Flu season hitting Missouri hard this year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — The flu season is hitting Missouri hard this year.

Since the start of the season in October more than 1,500 Missourians have come down with the flu. That's up from 379 at the same time last year. There has also been one flu related death. The southeast part of the state has been the hardest hit so far this season.

Health officials say the numbers could indicate the flu season is coming early to the state or that it will be a severe year like it was in the southern hemisphere this year. It's just too early to tell. They stress it not too late to get a flu shot.