Links 2 Health mobile screening program goes into service Dec. 4

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Public transit riders in north St. Louis County can now get a quick check on their health while waiting for their ride. The Links 2 Health Mobile Health Screening Program goes into service today, making its first stop at the Rock Road Transit Center.

By the Saint Louis County Department of Public Health, the mobile unit provides adults 18-years-of-age and older with health screenings at no cost.

The unit will visit four transit centers each, once a week.

A typical walk-in appointment at the mobile unit is expected to take 15 to 20 minutes.