Man burned in grill explosion while cooking for the homeless

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A Kansas City man has been badly burned when his propane tank exploded while he was cooking for the homeless.

KMBC-TV reports that Scott Lamaster, the founder of Taking it to the Streets, was burned Saturday. Lamaster’s daughter, Janna Jensen, says the grill “blew up and pushed him 6 foot back into his truck.”

His face, his arms, and hands were scarred. He was preparing food to help those in need when the accident happened.

Raytown Fire Battalion Chief Andy Finkelstein says Lamaster also cooks meals for firefighters. Fire department employees are among those donating money to help Lamaster with his mounting medical expenses.

Finkelstein says he imagines Lamaster will “feel blessed that he has a community that supports him every bit as much as he supports the community.”

Information from: KMBC-TV