Man shot in chest and stomach in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting on Spring avenue in south St. Louis. That is where a man was shot in the chest and stomach.

Monday night’s shooting happened in the 4700 block of Spring near Delor near the Imo’s Pizza location.

That is about a block away from where police say a delivery driver shot a robbery suspect last week.