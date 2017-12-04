× Man slain during robbery while walking home from bar area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say a gunman has fatally shot a man as he walked home from the Westport bar and entertainment area in Kansas City.

KMBC-TV reports that police say the shooting happened late Sunday after a sport utility vehicle pulled up alongside the victim and another man to rob them. After the two men turned over their phones and wallets, the gunman fired a single shot. One of the men was struck and killed. The other man wasn’t injured.

Police say the gunman and at least two other people left in the SUV. The fatal shooting is Kansas City’s 134th homicide for the year.

Information from: KMBC-TV