Missouri lieutenant governor wants new veterans’ home head

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Parson wants the head of the St. Louis Veterans Home removed in response to claims that patients are being mistreated.

Parson on Monday called for Administrator Rolando Carter's ouster. He alleged that there have been issues with medications, turnover and transparency. The lieutenant governor also wants the assistant administrator out.

Neither Carter nor his second-in-command immediately responded to Associated Press requests for comment Monday.

Calls for a change of leadership follow months of complaints by some families and staff that patients are receiving poor care.

Carter previously told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that complaints are minor. He said he's instituted changes in response.

Previous investigations haven't uncovered any wrongdoing. Another investigation by the Department of Public Safety is ongoing.