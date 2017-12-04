× Missouri man accused of assaulting FBI agent

URICH, Mo. (AP) _ A western Missouri man has been charged with assaulting an FBI agent who was investigating threats against Jewish sites.

The Kansas City Star reports that 25-year-old Ford Kevin Coots was charged last week with one count of assaulting a federal officer. FBI agents allege they went to Coots’ home in Urich on Thursday to serve a search warrant when the assault occurred.

The agents were investigating bomb and shooting threats made against a Jewish community center and synagogue in Overland Park and a synagogue in Kansas City. The agents also were looking into a threat against a synagogue in Washington D.C.

Court records allege Coots struck an agent with a shovel during the search. The FBI says agents subdued Coots and took him into custody.

An attorney for Coots isn’t listed in online records.

