× Mobile health unit to provide free screenings in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, MO — Free health care screenings are being offered to residents in north St. Louis county. The “Links 2 Health” mobile unit was unveiled at a special ceremony Monday by the St. Louis County Department of Public Health and Bi-State Development. The 18-month pilot program will provide adults with health screenings, such as blood pressure and diabetes testing, all free of charge. It is up and running Monday through Thursday.

The mobile unit will go into service on December 4, and will be visiting four transit centers once a week as follows:

Monday – Rock Road Transit Center (7019 St. Charles Rock Road) – 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday – North County Transit Center (3140 Pershall Road) – 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday – North Hanley Transit Center (4398 Hanley Road) – 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday – Wellston Transit Center (6402 Plymouth Ave.) – 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.