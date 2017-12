Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — We have an incredible view from outer space over the weekend. NASA posted a photo on its website of the International Space Station in silhouette as it passed in front of the moon.

The space station was moving quickly, about five miles a second. Six people are on board the international space station. That includes three NASA astronauts, two Russian cosmonauts, and an astronaut from the European Space Agency.