New St. Charles Superintendent says district to continue high achievement in education

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Charles has a new superintendent of schools. He says the district has been on a roll. An April bond issue that passed will go a long way in continued success.

New Superintendent Dr. Jason Sefrit will oversee the 12 schools in the St. Charles school district. That includes St. Charles West and St. Charles High School.

"We're steady now with about 5,000 students. The good news is we're seeing some new developments come up in the area so thats really exciting to see,” said Dr. Jason Sefrit.

In April the St. Charles community showed their support for public education by passing a no-tax increase bond that was already in place. The bond continues financial support to the district for years to come. It allows them to renovate older buildings and enhance what they have for learning.

“I also feel like, with the bond issue, our early childhood center is going to be a great community moment when it opens up. Preschool kids get their own building," said Dr. Jason Sefrit

Dr. Sefrit, who was also a principal at Westhoff Elementary in the Fort Zumwalt School District replaces Dr. Jeff Marion who retired.

“We are really looking at our diversity and how we are reaching goals of all our students, not just a certain population,” said Dr. Jason Sefrit.

That means good test scores and APR rates which equates to student achievement rising each year. Dr. Sefrit adds that St. Charles does a great job of keeping up with St. Charles County and St. Louis County Schools.

“We firmly believe in public education. Kids are learning and growing here. Its just humbling and exciting time to be superintendent,” said Dr. Jason Sefrit.

Starting in January, all juniors and seniors in the two high schools will be given a laptop to help with their studies. Next year, all high school students in the district will be given laptops.