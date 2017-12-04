Nutcracker On Ice this weekend at Webster Groves Recreation Complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. _A slick show skates into Webster Groves with two goals. One is to entertain you and your family and the other is to help take a bite out of area hunger.

Charity Hendrickson joins us with a preview of this season's Nutcracker On Ice.

The show will be produced for its 13th year by the Metro Edge Figure Skating Club. It includes 170 skaters from all over the St. Louis area, ranging from age 4 to adult.

This is an abbreviated version of The Nutcracker, adapted to the ice. It's perfect for young children, as it only lasts about an hour.

In the spirit of the season, the athletes are donating their time to collect food to support area food pantries. Patrons are asked to help by bringing canned or boxed food items to the show. Any guest who donates a food item will be entered into a raffle.

This year we are working with Operation Food Search.

Tickets are $12 in advance and $14 at the door, children 4 and under are free.

Nutcracker On Ice

2:00pm & 5:00pm Saturday, December 9

2:00pm & 5:00pm Sunday, December 10

Webster Groves Recreation Complex

33 E. Glendale Rd.

Webster Groves

To learn more visit: www.NutcrackerOnIce.org