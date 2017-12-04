One killed and one injured in south St. Louis shooting Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - Police responded to a a homicide near Spring and Itaska in south St. Louis Saturday afternoon. Investigators say that when they arrived on the scene they found two men laying in the street.

That's where Jacques Combs, 25, was pronounced dead.

The other man was taken to the hospital where he is recovering after being shot in the hip.

Call St. Louis regional Crimestoppers if you have any information at 1-866-371-8477. Or visit: STLRCS.org. Tips sent through this hotline are eligible for a reward. You can remain anonymous.