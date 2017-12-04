Piles of leaves sit in St. Louis streets with no immediate pick-up plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — The leaves seem to be coming down all at once this year. St. Louis city residents have nowhere to go with them all. Piles are stacking up in the streets.

St. Louis city residents are supposed to blow or rake their leaves to the curbs. That is where city street department workers collect them. There are 15 crews that cover 1,100 miles of streets. They sweep both sides of the street. So, it is really 2,200 miles.

But, street cleaning day is once a month. It will be after Christmas before anyone comes to get many of the leaves this year.