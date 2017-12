× Police search for missing south St. Louis County man

ST. LOUIS, MO — Police are looking for a missing St. Louis County man. Investigators say Haven Liebmann, 20, went for a walk on Friday December 1, 2017 and never returned. He left a home in the 100 block of E. Loretta Ave in south St. Louis County.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Detective Taylor at 636-529-8210.