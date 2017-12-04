St. Louis Comptroller signs off on bonds for Scottrade Center renovation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — New details on the legal battle over financing for Scottrade Center. St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green announced Monday that she has complied with the judge's ruling and signed off on bonds for the Scottrade Center renovation.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that her attorney is holding the documents in escrow until they determine if they can file an appeal. She had refused to issue the bonds, claiming it would result in a downgrade of the city's bond rating.

Green also asked lawmakers to go to voters to ask for a $50million dollar "no tax increase" bond issue next year.