Toy drives to give child victims of violence a holiday gift

ST. LOUIS, MO — A local woman is organizing a toy drive for kids who are victims of violence. This Christmas the organizer of this toy drive wants to make sure those kids know that they are not forgotten.

Robyn Drake lost her son Donnell when he was shot and killed outside his Ferguson apartment on July 28th. Donnell left behind a 2-year-old son.

"It is going to be a very difficult holiday. This is the first holiday without my son. It is my first holiday just trying to get my entire family, including my grandson, through the holiday following such a loss," said Robyn Drake.

Robyn says that in order to make it though she had to do something this holiday season to remember Donnell. She is a member of the black nurses association of greater St. Louis. They teamed up with the Little Legacy's Community Service Organization for Kids to try and collect gifts for Crisis Nursery and kids effected by violence.

"I wanted to be able to make sure I was able to identify those children . Even if its not just mine. Identify those children that are going to need something this holiday season; just to put a smile on their face, even if they are being raised by a single parent," said Robyn Drake.

Robyn says a lot of time kids get lost in the shuffle. This years she wants to remind those kids that the world is not a bad place. There are people out there who care about them.

Legacy Jackson is the founder of her own community service organization called Little Legacy. She says gifts really are the perfect way to let kids know they are not forgotten.

"When you're a kid and you get gifts you feel like you're special. If you don't get gifts then you feel like you're just plain," said Legacy Jackson.

Legacy and Robyn have donation boxes at all Aaron's Furniture Electronic and Appliance stores in the Missouri and Illinois area. They hope to fill them up so that this year kids missing a parent or sibling get a chance to see the good instead of bad.