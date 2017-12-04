Webster Groves notifies parents about digital swastika

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Webster Groves School District put out a notice for parents Monday about a racial slur on one of it's campus' tonight. The Facebook post says a student created a digital swastika using a photo of the face of one of the students.

They say the incident is under investigation and the behavior will not be tolerated.

Message from the Webster Groves School District:

Dear Families:

I’m writing to let you know that this weekend, we learned through social media that a student here created a digital swastika using a photo of the face of one of our students. Administrators here responded quickly by beginning an investigation into this incident.

I can assure you that this kind of behavior has no place in our school and will not be tolerated. We are committed to promoting understanding and respect for all. If your child talks about witnessing any other such disrespectful incidents or you see anything questionable yourself, please call any administrator at the High School. If you have any questions, please let me know.