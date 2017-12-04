× Witness reports seeing woman forced into trunk in Missouri

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities are investigating after a witness reported seeing a man force a woman into the trunk of a car in suburban Kansas City.

Lee’s Summit police say the witness called Saturday night to report seeing a man jump out of a car that was stopped in the middle of a street. The witness told police the car sped off after a woman with shoulder length brown hair was put into the trunk. She was wearing a red shirt. The car was described as a cream colored Chevrolet Malibu.

Police say officers canvassed the area working to gather surveillance footage and talk to additional witnesses. Police haven’t determined what happened, including whether the incident was a domestic disturbance.