Committee releases timeline for St. Louis Police Chief search

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Citizen Advisory Committee formed by Mayor Lyda Krewson to help search for a new police chief has given us an update on the search. They have selected the eight remaining candidates from a list of ten, more than half of whom are non-white. One of the final eight is a woman.

The committee has set up a timeline on when we can expect more updates.

December 13th - The online exam is given to the narrowed candidate list.

December 14th - They will select up to six finalist to go to a 2 hour town hall meeting at St. Louis University school of law.

December 15th - Candidates undergo final interviews with public safety director Jimmy Edwards and the mayor's office.

Former police chief Sam Dotson retired on the day Mayor Lyda Krewson took office in April. Lawrence O'Toole has been interim chief and has said he wants the permanent position.