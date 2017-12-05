Dave Murray’s weather disco…Wednesday…December 6, 2017

All about the return of the winter northwest flow…cold times with near to below average temperatures thru the weekend…day and night…moisture is limited…as the Gulf is cut off( this chill does go all the way down thru Texas, the Gulf coast and the panhandle of Florida) A weak clipper drops down in the northwest flow on Wednesday…it might squeeze out a few snow flurries in the evening…might the key work. The clipper brings colder weather in here Thursday and Friday…highs in the 30’s…low to mid 30’s on Thursday…well into the 20’s at night. Another clipper will try to push in Friday night with some light snow and flurries…then the winter chill goes on for the weekend. You have heard me say many times…never trust the northwest flow…why… because the small impulses that drop down in the flow are hard to pick up and time…so its rather tricky forecasting…but we are set with the overall pattern…all about December winter…the 2nd and 3rd weeks of December look active and cold