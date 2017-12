Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. _Another swastika has been found at Webster Groves High School. In a message to parents, the principal says a student created a digital swastika over another student`s photo.

Other Nazi symbols have been found before in the school stairwell and restrooms.

The school has been working with the Anti Defamation League, educating students and teachers about prejudice, hate, acceptance and diversity.