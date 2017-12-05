× Ex-band director sentenced for sexual contact with student

MEXICO, Mo. (AP) _ A former high school band director in Missouri has been sentenced to eight years in prison for inappropriately touching a student but may be released on probation much sooner.

The Columbia Missourian reports that 44-year-old Robert Victor Cortez was sentenced Monday for two counts of sexual contact with a student. Under the sentence, the former band director at Mexico High School may be eligible to be released on probation if he successfully completes a 120-day assessment program.

Authorities say the crimes took place in September 2016 during homecoming festivities, although not on school property.

Audrain County Prosecuting Attorney Jacob Shellabarger said that “the victim and his family felt strongly that Cortez should face a strict and severe punishment” but not “serve the maximum sentence unless he violates his probation.”

___

Information from: Columbia Missourian